Duda: egy centiméternyi ukrán terület átengedése is csapást jelentene a Nyugatnak

nepszava.hu;

Andrzej Duda;Volodimir Zelenszkij;

2022-05-22 15:15:00

“Dear Ukrainians, your relatives — wives, parents, children — who were forced to leave for Poland, are not refugees in our country, they are our guests,” said Polish President Duda.



Ukrainians will never forget everything that Poland has been doing for us.pic.twitter.com/jxojvNn1QC