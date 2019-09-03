Greta Thunberg visszavágott: az Asperger-szindróma a szuperereje

2019.09.03. 12:42

Fotó: Luiz Rampelotto/EuropaNewswire / AFP
A svéd klímaaktivista a Twitteren írt először a „másságáról”.
Autizmusa miatt támadták Greta Thunberget a Twitteren. A klímaaktivista tinédzser, aki repülő helyett vitorlással utazott a New Yorkban rendezett klímakonferenciára, válaszában azt írta: „amikor a gyűlölőid a külsődet és a másságodat kritizálják, az azt jelenti, hogy nem tudnak másba belekötni. És akkor tudhatod, hogy nyerni fogsz!” Mint írta, Asperger-szindrómája miatt kicsit más, mint az átlag, de éppen ez jelenti a szupererejét.  
Thunberg felidézte, a klímatüntetések szervezése előtt nem voltak barátai, nem beszélt senkivel, csak ült otthon az étkezési zavarával. Mióta azonban talált egy célt, ezek a problémái eltűntek. Az autizmusáról azért nem beszél nyilvánosan, mert sok „tudatlan ember” még mindig betegségként, negatív dologként tekintenek erre az állapotra.
Greta Thunbergnél négy éve diagnosztizálták az Asperger-szindrómát – írta az Euronews. A 16 éves svéd diáklány péntekenként kiült a parlament elé, hogy felhívja a figyelmet a globális felmelegedésre. A „Friday for future” hashtaggel indított mozgalma Belgiumban, Németországban, Dániában is követőkre talált, és néhány hónappal később globális mozgalommá nőtte ki magát.
Ruhavásárlást csökkentő kampány indult

2019.09.03. 11:28

Fotó: Gregor Fischer / AFP
Az „Egy évig nem vásárolok ruhát” kihívás célja, hogy felhívja a figyelmet a túlzott fogyasztásra.
Szeptember 1-jén elindult az Egy évig nem vásárolok ruhát – kihívás, amelynek célja, hogy felhívja a figyelmet a divatipar környezetszennyező hatására, amely vízpazarlással, szén-dioxid kibocsájtással, vegyszeres szennyezéssel jár, miközben évente több milliárd dollárnyi megmaradt ruházattól szeméttelepeken vagy égetéssel szabadulnak meg a fast fashion cégek. 
Kutatások szerint az elmúlt 30 évben egy átlagos nőnek négyszeresére emelkedett a ruhatára, de az öltözékeinek harmadát nem is hordja. Így a kampány célja az is, hogy csökkentse az „őrült” fogyasztást. Az elindítói arra is felhívják a figyelmet, hogy egy nem is drága, sokadik kis felsőnek is igen súlyos ára van. Egyetlen pamutpóló előállítása 2700 liter vízbe kerül, ez a mennyiség egy ember hároméves vízszükségletének felel meg.
A Greenfo számításai szerint egy kilogramm pamut előállításához kb. 3,6 kg szén-dioxid, 0,3 kg műtrágya; 0,3 kg növényvédőszer és 20 ezer liter víz szükséges. A textilgyártás az egyik legszennyezőbb iparág: 1,2 milliárd tonna szén-dioxidnak megfelelő káros anyagot bocsát ki évente, többet, mint a nemzetközi légi járatok vagy a tengeri hajózás. A világ rovarirtószer felhasználásának 25 százaléka a gyapottermesztéshez köthető, az ipari vízszennyezés egyötöde a ruhaanyagok kezeléséhez kapcsolódik. Bomláskor a természetes szálak is metángázokat termelnek.
A kihíváshoz bármikor lehet csatlakozni, akár úgy is, ha a ruhavásárlás mérséklését vállaljuk. 
Megkezdődött a sokat vitatott „delfinöldöklés” Taidzsiban

2019.09.03. 11:24

Fotó: TED ALJIBE / AFP
A több évtizedes múltra visszatekintő „vadászaton” a delfineket és kisebb bálnákat egy öbölbe terelik a halászok, majd hálóval elzárják a menekülési útvonalat. Az állatvédők szerint különösen kegyetlen módszerrel a tengeri emlősök haláltusája akár 30 percig is eltarthat.
Az öböl című Oscar-díjas dokumentumfilmben is ábrázolt véres taidzsi vadászaton az öbölbe terelt tengeri emlősöket a húsukért agyonverik. A legszebb példányokat azonban a halászok kiválasztják és élve eladják különböző akváriumoknak, állatkerteknek. 
A módszer és a vadászat ellen régóta tiltakoznak az állatvédő csoportok.

Idén helyi idő szerint vasárnap indultak útnak a hajók, amelyek a japán média beszámolója szerint zsákmány nélkül tértek vissza. A The Dolphin Project nevű természetvédő szervezet szerint azonban hétfőn már öt Risso-delfint elejtettek a halászok, akik az idei szezonban több mint 1700 állat leölésére, illetve elfogására kaptak engedélyt.
Az állatvédők szerint a gyakorlat különösen kegyetlen és a tengeri emlősök haláltusája akár 30 percig is eltarthat. A taidzsi halászok azonban úgy vélik, a közösség megélhetése függ a gyakorlattól.
A delfinvadászszezon várhatóan hat hónapig fog tartani. A delfin- és bálnahús iránti kereslet évek óta csökken, és mindkettőről kimutatták, hogy egészségre ártalmas mennyiségű higanyt tartalmaz – emlékeztet a BBC tudósítása. Az akváriumoknak és tengeri parkoknak eladott élő példányok jóval több pénzt hoznak, mint az állatok húsa, ugyanakkor az érintett parkokra egyre nagyobb nyomás nehezedik, hogy ne vásároljanak Taidzsiban befogott delfineket.
Harminc év után, idén július 1-jén ismét kereskedelmi célú vadászatra indultak a japán bálnavadászok és az első példányokat már el is ejtették és eladták. Japán 1988-ban váltott az úgynevezett tudományos célú bálnavadászatra, decemberben azonban bejelentette, hogy kilép a Nemzetközi Bálnavadászati Bizottságból (IWC), hogy folytathassa a kereskedelmi célú vadászatot.
