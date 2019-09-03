Greta Thunberg visszavágott: az Asperger-szindróma a szuperereje
When haters go after your looks and differences, it means they have nowhere left to go. And then you know you’re winning!— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) 2019. augusztus 31.
I have Aspergers and that means I’m sometimes a bit different from the norm. And - given the right circumstances- being different is a superpower.#aspiepower pic.twitter.com/A71qVBhWUU
I'm not public about my diagnosis to "hide" behind it, but because I know many ignorant people still see it as an "illness", or something negative. And believe me, my diagnosis has limited me before. >— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) 2019. augusztus 31.
Before I started school striking I had no energy, no friends and I didn’t speak to anyone. I just sat alone at home, with an eating disorder.— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) 2019. augusztus 31.
All of that is gone now, since I have found a meaning, in a world that sometimes seems shallow and meaningless to so many people.