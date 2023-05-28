A korábbi meglepetés bajnokcsapat is kiesett a Premier League-ből

MTI-Népszava;
Premier League;labdarúgás;Leicester City;
2023-05-28 20:25:00
Búcsúzott a Leicester City és a Leeds United az angol labdarúgó-bajnokságtól.
A Leeds United és a Leicester City búcsúzott az angol labdarúgó-bajnokságból a 2022/23-as szezon vasárnapi zárónapján.
A 2016-ban bajnok Leicester City teljesítette feladatát azzal, hogy 2-1-re legyőzte otthon a Konferencia-ligában döntős West Ham Unitedet, azonban a tabellán 17. Everton – Abdoulaye Doucoure góljával – végül otthon tartotta a három pontot a Bournemouth együttesével szemben, így megőrizte 1954 óta tartó első osztályú tagságát.
A másodosztályból a bajnok Burnley, a Sheffield United, valamint a Luton Town jutott fel.
Premier League, 38. (utolsó) forduló:
Arsenal-Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-0 (3-0)
Aston Villa-Brighton 2-1 (2-1)
Brentford-Manchester City 1-0 (0-0)
Chelsea-Newcastle United 1-1 (1-1)
Crystal Palace-Nottingham Forest 1-1 (0-1)
Everton-Bournemouth 1-0 (0-0)
Leeds United-Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 (0-1)
Leicester City-West Ham United 2-1 (1-0)
Manchester United-Fulham 2-1 (1-1)
Southampton-Liverpool 4-4 (2-2)
A végeredmény:
1. Manchester City 38 94-33 89 pont – Bajnokok Ligája csoportkör
2. Arsenal 38 88-43 84 – BL-csoportkör
3. Manchester United 38 58-43 75 – BL-csoportkör
4. Newcastle 38 68-33 71 – BL-csoportkör
5. Liverpool 38 75-47 67 – Európa-liga csoportkör
6. Brighton 38 72-53 62 – Európa-liga csoportkör
7. Aston Villa 38 51-46 61 – Konferencia-liga selejtező
8. Tottenham Hotspur 38 70-63 60
9. Brentford 38 58-46 59
10. Fulham 38 55-53 52
11. Crystal Palace 38 40-49 45
12. Chelsea 38 38-47 44
13. Wolverhampton Wanderers 38 31-58 41
14. West Ham United 38 42-55 40
15. Bournemouth 38 37-71 39
16. Nottingham Forest 38 38-68 38
17. Everton 38 34-57 36
18. Leicester City 38 51-68 34 – kiesett
19. Leeds United 38 48-78 31 – kiesett
20. Southampton 38 36-73 25 – kiesett