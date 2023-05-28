Premier League;labdarúgás;Leicester City;

2023-05-28 20:25:00

A korábbi meglepetés bajnokcsapat is kiesett a Premier League-ből

Búcsúzott a Leicester City és a Leeds United az angol labdarúgó-bajnokságtól.

A Leeds United és a Leicester City búcsúzott az angol labdarúgó-bajnokságból a 2022/23-as szezon vasárnapi zárónapján.

A 2016-ban bajnok Leicester City teljesítette feladatát azzal, hogy 2-1-re legyőzte otthon a Konferencia-ligában döntős West Ham Unitedet, azonban a tabellán 17. Everton – Abdoulaye Doucoure góljával – végül otthon tartotta a három pontot a Bournemouth együttesével szemben, így megőrizte 1954 óta tartó első osztályú tagságát.

A másodosztályból a bajnok Burnley, a Sheffield United, valamint a Luton Town jutott fel.

Premier League, 38. (utolsó) forduló:

Arsenal-Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-0 (3-0)

Aston Villa-Brighton 2-1 (2-1)

Brentford-Manchester City 1-0 (0-0)

Chelsea-Newcastle United 1-1 (1-1)

Crystal Palace-Nottingham Forest 1-1 (0-1)

Everton-Bournemouth 1-0 (0-0)

Leeds United-Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 (0-1)

Leicester City-West Ham United 2-1 (1-0)

Manchester United-Fulham 2-1 (1-1)

Southampton-Liverpool 4-4 (2-2)

A végeredmény:

1. Manchester City 38 94-33 89 pont – Bajnokok Ligája csoportkör

2. Arsenal 38 88-43 84 – BL-csoportkör

3. Manchester United 38 58-43 75 – BL-csoportkör

4. Newcastle 38 68-33 71 – BL-csoportkör

5. Liverpool 38 75-47 67 – Európa-liga csoportkör

6. Brighton 38 72-53 62 – Európa-liga csoportkör

7. Aston Villa 38 51-46 61 – Konferencia-liga selejtező

8. Tottenham Hotspur 38 70-63 60

9. Brentford 38 58-46 59

10. Fulham 38 55-53 52

11. Crystal Palace 38 40-49 45

12. Chelsea 38 38-47 44

13. Wolverhampton Wanderers 38 31-58 41

14. West Ham United 38 42-55 40

15. Bournemouth 38 37-71 39

16. Nottingham Forest 38 38-68 38

17. Everton 38 34-57 36

18. Leicester City 38 51-68 34 – kiesett

19. Leeds United 38 48-78 31 – kiesett

20. Southampton 38 36-73 25 – kiesett