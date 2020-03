Durva adatokat közölt a járványról a WHO

"More than 300,000 cases of #COVID19 have now been reported to WHO, from almost every country in the ????.

The pandemic is accelerating.

It took 67 days from the 1st reported case to reach the first 100K cases, 11 days for the second 100K & just 4 days for the third 100K"-@DrTedros pic.twitter.com/XoBkVnWtLH