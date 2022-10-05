Két amerikai és egy dán kutató kapta megosztva a 2022-es kémiai Nobel-díjat

Á. Z.;

Nobel-díj;kémia;2022;

2022-10-05 11:59:00

A gyors és egyszerű vegyészet (click chemistry), illetve a biortogonális kémia területén felfedezéseivel végzett munkájukat honorálták az elismeréssel.

Megosztva Carolyn R. Berozzy és K. Barry Sharpless amerikai, valamint Morten Melda dán kutatónak ítélték oda 2022 a kémiai Nobel-díjat – jelentették be szerdán a stockholmi Svéd Királyi Tudományos akadémián.

BREAKING NEWS: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2022 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless “for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry.” pic.twitter.com/5tu6aOedy4

Az eseményt a lenti élő közvetítésben lehet követni.

WATCH LIVE: Join us for the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry announcement.



Hear the breaking news first – see the live coverage from 11:45 CEST.



Where are you watching from?#NobelPrizehttps://t.co/MXct1Fcp57