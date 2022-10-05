Nobel-díj;kémia;2022;

2022-10-05 11:59:00

Két amerikai és egy dán kutató kapta megosztva a 2022-es kémiai Nobel-díjat

A gyors és egyszerű vegyészet (click chemistry), illetve a biortogonális kémia területén felfedezéseivel végzett munkájukat honorálták az elismeréssel. 

Megosztva Carolyn R. Berozzy és K. Barry Sharpless amerikai, valamint Morten Melda dán kutatónak ítélték oda 2022 a kémiai Nobel-díjat – jelentették be szerdán a stockholmi Svéd Királyi Tudományos akadémián.

Az eseményt a lenti élő közvetítésben lehet követni.