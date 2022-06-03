Ukrajna;háború;Oroszország;

2022-06-03 14:04:00

Dmitrij Medvegyev már látja az apokalipszis lovasait

– Nézhetjük más- és másféleképpen, de úgy hisszük, az Apokalipszis lovasai már útra keltek, minden reményünk csak a mindenható Istenben lehet – látta meg a világvégét Dmitrij Medvegyev, a Vlagyimir Putyin vezetésével működő nemzetbiztonsági tanács elnökhelyettese, volt orosz kormányfő és államfő.  