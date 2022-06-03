Dmitrij Medvegyev már látja az apokalipszis lovasait

Á. Z.;

Ukrajna;háború;Oroszország;

2022-06-03 14:04:00

– Nézhetjük más- és másféleképpen, de úgy hisszük, az Apokalipszis lovasai már útra keltek, minden reményünk csak a mindenható Istenben lehet – látta meg a világvégét Dmitrij Medvegyev, a Vlagyimir Putyin vezetésével működő nemzetbiztonsági tanács elnökhelyettese, volt orosz kormányfő és államfő.

Deputy chairman of the #Russian Security Council Dmitry #Medvedev:

"This is something that has already happened. There are different ways of looking at it, but we can assume that the 'horsemen of the Apocalypse' are on their way and all hope is in the Lord God, the Almighty." pic.twitter.com/sazCyUhHQs